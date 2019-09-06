Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) a $89.00 Price Target

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned a $89.00 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.51% from the company’s current price.

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 563,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.32. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $900,675 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $4,817,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

