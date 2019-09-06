Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.92.

NYSE GS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.46. 61,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.69. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

