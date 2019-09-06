Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Stock Price Up 13%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 153,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 91,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplay Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplay Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.