GPU Coin (GPU) Price Hits $0.0352

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. GPU Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One GPU Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

