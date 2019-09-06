Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Randall Revell Horsey Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Randall Revell Horsey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GECC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,965. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

