Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMAB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

OMAB opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $113.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

