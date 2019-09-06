GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 62,327 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 193.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,109.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $578,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,227. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

