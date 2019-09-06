GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $277,000 Stock Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,341,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,464,000 after buying an additional 114,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,689. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

