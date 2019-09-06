GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,868 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spok were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Spok by 129.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,834. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.