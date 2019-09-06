GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,416 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,552.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other El Paso Electric news, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.55.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

