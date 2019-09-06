GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $279,000 Position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 901.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

BLBD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,037. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Blue Bird Corp has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $483.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $308.77 million during the quarter.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

