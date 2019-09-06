GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 51,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 1,142.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECD traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $100.40. 7,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,532. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

