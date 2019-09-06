Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Acquires 832 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,070,105,000 after buying an additional 6,653,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after buying an additional 9,198,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 299,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,581,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,969,000 after buying an additional 564,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

In related news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $150,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,070 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 4,921,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,604. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of -0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

