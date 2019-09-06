Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Price Target Cut to GBX 8

Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 8 ($0.10) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gulf Marine Services has a 52-week low of GBX 6.98 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.79. The company has a market cap of $26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

