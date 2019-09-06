H Randolph Holder, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OVLY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.15. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

