Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $27.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,673. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

