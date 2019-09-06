Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 358,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a current ratio of 23.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,891 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 641,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,789.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

