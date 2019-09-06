HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) CFO Linda Simmons Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) CFO Linda Simmons bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $24,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HONE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 505,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,390. The stock has a market cap of $573.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

