HC Wainwright Analysts Give Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) a $59.00 Price Target

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given a $59.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYS. BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 49.80 and a quick ratio of 49.80. The company has a market cap of $738.36 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.07. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 622,959 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 984.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 582,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 989.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

