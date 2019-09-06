HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays began coverage on HCP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:HCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.47. 90,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.25. HCP has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $36.07.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,236,000 after purchasing an additional 821,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HCP during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HCP by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,949,000 after buying an additional 299,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in HCP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

