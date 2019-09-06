HCP (NYSE:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised HCP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised HCP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. HCP has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in HCP by 77.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in HCP in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

