HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,546. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

