Head-To-Head Analysis: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Columbia Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $120.96 million 2.16 $181.45 million N/A N/A Columbia Property Trust $297.94 million 8.45 $9.49 million $1.56 13.80

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Columbia Property Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Columbia Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Property Trust has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 198.07% 2.45% 0.84% Columbia Property Trust 21.11% 2.28% 1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Transcontinental Realty Investors does not pay a dividend. Columbia Property Trust pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

