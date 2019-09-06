Head-To-Head Review: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and OmniTek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.66 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A OmniTek Engineering $1.29 million 0.79 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and OmniTek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and OmniTek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -29.42% N/A -38.37% OmniTek Engineering -45.24% -902.76% -36.67%

Summary

OmniTek Engineering beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

