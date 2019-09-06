Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCSG. Sidoti reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

