Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 515.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

