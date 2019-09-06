Hemp Naturals (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Hemp Naturals Inc (OTCMKTS:HPMM) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 50,612 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 50,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About Hemp Naturals (OTCMKTS:HPMM)

Hemp Naturals, Inc focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

