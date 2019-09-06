Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.30 ($108.48).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.61 and its 200 day moving average is €88.03. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.