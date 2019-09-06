HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.84

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 49511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

