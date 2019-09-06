Hi Mutual Society Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $472,602.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04383899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

