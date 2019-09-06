Holo Hits Market Capitalization of $105.29 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Holo has a market cap of $105.29 million and $6.52 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, ABCC, Binance and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Holo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Liqui, LATOKEN, ABCC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, OOOBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.