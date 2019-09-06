HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.49

HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and traded as low as $31.43. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 8,589 shares changing hands.

HSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities raised HSS Hire Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 37 ($0.48) in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital cut their price target on HSS Hire Group from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.