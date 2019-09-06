Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.08 Million

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report $150.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $175.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $589.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $610.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $724.00 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ichor by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 3,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $525.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

