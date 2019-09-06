ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Downgraded by TheStreet

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ICCC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

