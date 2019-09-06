Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.00. 9,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,972. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.09. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,540 shares of company stock worth $9,829,776. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 115,574.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,002 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

