Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 6,264 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 7,382,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,945,780. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

