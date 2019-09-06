Independent Research Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CON. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.42 ($162.12).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €116.96 ($136.00) on Tuesday. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €160.45 ($186.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

