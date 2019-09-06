Insider Buying: Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) Insider Buys £150.15 in Stock

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) insider Ian S. Smith acquired 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.20).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.53. Cybg Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 131.45 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.20 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71.

CYBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cybg from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.62 ($3.09).

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

