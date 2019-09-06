Insider Buying: Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Director Anthony J. Maddaluna purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,570 shares in the company, valued at $25,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NTEC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Knott David M raised its stake in Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTEC shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

