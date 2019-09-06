Insider Buying: PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Director Buys 6,250 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $85.39. 1,916,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,981. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PVH by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in PVH by 8.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PVH by 108.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PVH by 11.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,399.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 242,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

