Insider Buying: Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Insider Buys 97,500 Shares of Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$90,675.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,097,500 shares in the company, valued at C$27,990,675.

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.23. Trican Well Service Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $280.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.50.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

