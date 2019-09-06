Insider Selling: Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Sells 91,016 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 157,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Amarin by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 904,624 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Amarin by 12.3% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amarin by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

