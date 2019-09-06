Insider Selling: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Sells 777 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 777 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.68, for a total transaction of $288,018.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.40. 30,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $403.92. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UHAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

