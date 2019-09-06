Insider Selling: BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BB&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 189,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,268. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get BB&T alerts:

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.