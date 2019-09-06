Insider Selling: BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) SVP Sells 44,276 Shares of Stock

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BEAT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. 5,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sidoti reduced their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

