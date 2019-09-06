Insider Selling: Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) VP Sells 14,253 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $2,874,117.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.93. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $209.36. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 577,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

