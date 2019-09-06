Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 421,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $925.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Laidlaw upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

