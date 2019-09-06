Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $193,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew W. Friedrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Matthew W. Friedrich sold 4,965 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $317,859.30.

On Friday, June 14th, Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $27,820.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 2,001,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 81,027 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 374,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

