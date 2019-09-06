Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Sells 15,662 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 310,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,596. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

