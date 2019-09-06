Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells 38,305 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $3,601,819.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,416,706.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $3,050,782.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,657. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after buying an additional 382,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,645,000 after buying an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,803,000 after buying an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

